HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | A low risk buy near support in DLF

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

DLF is on a roll clocking high sales from its recent launches

DLF | CMP: Rs 325 | The scrip ended lower by over 2 percent on May 18 after the company reported a 16 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 405.3 crore for the quarter ended March. Investors, however, seem to be impressed with the strong pre-sales bookings in residential segment during the quarter. DLF reported pre-sales booking of Rs 2,700 crore for the quarter, up 158 percent on-year.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers