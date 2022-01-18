MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | A likely breakout of EIH

Trendline breakout in EI Hotel near minor resistance and RSI closed just above 70. If the price sustains above 145 it can give more upside rally.

Moneycontrol Contributor
January 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Cash Market | A likely breakout of EIH

Moneycontrol studied the data for the first half of each of the last three calendar years. We found that 10 stocks from the BSE universe consistently surged over 25 percent during the first six months of each of the last 3 years. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look at how these consistent performers do on Moneycontrol's SWOT analysis.

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s growth engine showing signs of fatigue

    Jan 17, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC Bank makes a point, HCL Tech has the mojo, HUL’s trial by fire, the Eastern Window, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers