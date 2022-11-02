Cash Market | A high probability trade in Adani Enterprises











Adani Enterprises is back with a huge volume day and is likely to challenge its previous high now

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore. Adani Defence & Aerospace, the subsidiary of Adani Group, has decided to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore. Adani Defence Systems & Technologies has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of Air Works, the biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers