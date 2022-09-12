HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | A high probability buy trade with low risk in NIIT

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

A well-built multi-confirmation setup trade indicates a bullish bias in NIIT

NIIT | CMP: Rs 454 | The stock price was down over 3 percent despite the company reporting a 44.7 percent jump in its Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 67.3 crore versus Rs 46.5 crore and revenue was up 34.4% at Rs 375 crore versus Rs 279 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 6.1% at Rs 72.5 crore versus Rs 68.3 crore and margin was at 19.3% versus 24.5%, YoY.

