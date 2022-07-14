Cash Market | A flagpole pattern in L&T











L&T has moved in a channel post its recent run

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,662.50 | The share price jumped over 3 percent on May 30. Larsen &. Toubro has secured one more package in the Chennai Metro Rail Projects. L&.T has been awarded Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Projects. The scope of CP08 EV01 package involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km including an elevated ramp and ten (1 0) elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. This elevated Metro Rail package is to be constructed in 35 Months, the company said in a BSE filing.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers