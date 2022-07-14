HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | A flagpole pattern in L&T

Moneycontrol Contributor

L&T has moved in a channel post its recent run

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,662.50 | The share price jumped over 3 percent on May 30. Larsen &. Toubro has secured one more package in the Chennai Metro Rail Projects. L&.T has been awarded Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Projects. The scope of CP08 EV01 package involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km including an elevated ramp and ten (1 0) elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. This elevated Metro Rail package is to be constructed in 35 Months, the company said in a BSE filing.

