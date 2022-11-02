Cash Market | A falling channel breakout is visible in Varun Beverages











Breakouts in prices, volumes, and oscillator indicate a swift upside move in short term

Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 1,102 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the firm reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the Pepsi bottler benefited from price increases it had implemented to protect its margins. Profit grew by 59% to $46.1 million in the three months ended September 30. Revenue from operations increased 33% to 32.48 billion rupees for the company, which makes and bottles several PepsiCo Inc-branded drinks such as Mirinda, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana.

