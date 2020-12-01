PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 07:49 AM IST

Cash Market | A bullish piercing pattern in Ujjivan

Ujjivan has moved above a strong resistance forming a bullish piercing pattern at the support which is a sign that buyers are interested in this counter.

Moneycontrol Contributor

Manish Shah

Ujjivan 0112

Ujjivan has moved above the resistance at 280. This has been a major resistance for the last three months as this was a barrier to rising prices several times. Prices gapped above the resistance and now price prices have returned to fill the "gap". Gaps also act as support and resistance to prices. A bullish piercing pattern at the support is a sign that buyers are interested in this counter. Buy around Rs 280-285 for a rally to Rs 305-310 and keep a stop below Rs 270. Hold for around 2 weeks.

First Published on Dec 1, 2020 07:49 am

