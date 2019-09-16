Cash Market | A bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern in Indiabulls Ventures

Indiabulls Ventures is on the verge of completing an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern and can give good returns on a breakout.
Alok Jain
Indiabulls Ventures can complete an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern if it breaks 165. If it breaks through buy will stop at 158. The target for the breakout can be 178-180. The stock is still within the one hour range of 168 to 145 created on 6th Sept. If it breaks 168 it will gather much more momentum.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:49 am