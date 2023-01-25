CarTrade Tech races 7% on clocking highest ever quarterly sales in Q3

Shares of CarTrade Tech, one of India’s largest online auto platforms, jumped as much as 7 percent on January 25, reacting to the company's bumper sales in the quarter ended December.

At 2:52 pm, shares of the company were trading at Rs 480.35 a piece, up 1.51 percent, on the BSE.

CarTrade recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 115.86 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

In the previous quarter, the company’s sales came in at Rs 102.49 crore whereas a year ago, it logged a revenue of Rs 102.32 crore.

Moneycontrol News