English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    CarTrade Tech races 7% on clocking highest ever quarterly sales in Q3

    CarTrade, which is one of India’s largest online auto platforms, recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 115.86 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of CarTrade Tech, one of India’s largest online auto platforms, jumped as much as 7 percent on January 25, reacting to the company's bumper sales in the quarter ended December.

    At 2:52 pm, shares of the company were trading at Rs 480.35 a piece, up 1.51 percent, on the BSE.

    CarTrade recorded the highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 115.86 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

    In the previous quarter, the company’s sales came in at Rs 102.49 crore whereas a year ago, it logged a revenue of Rs 102.32 crore.