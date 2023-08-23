CarTrade gains for second day, analysts now say OLX acquisition a 'steal'

CarTrade was up for the second day in a row on August 23 morning after the company in an investor call explained the rationale behind the acquisition of OLX India, which was seen at odds with the startup’s revenue model and had triggered fears of cannabalising of its business.

CarTrade recently acquired OLX India's classified and auto transactions business for Rs 535.54 crore.

In the investor call on August 21, the company said the management plans to continue to operate the businesses under the OLX brand and sees limited cannibalisation of CarTrade businesses.

The C2B transaction business is asset-light (carries the vehicle only for two-three days) and management will focus on improving profitability over growth.

Key focus areas will be customer acquisition/marketing costs by leveraging CarTrade's network with SAMIL network warehousing costs with SAMIL Automalls. Overall, the company expects the entity to be profitable in FY25E and does not expect it to become margin dilutive.

The management reiterated focus on improving the unit economics before pushing growth, suggesting that the losses from this segment should decline going forward.

What are analysts saying?

Broking firm Nomura, in an August 21 note, said OLX classified is a wider platform operating across multiple categories like auto, real estate, mobiles and electronics. Hence, it has a wider reach with more than 3.5 crore monthly unique visitors. This bodes well for the company as it could nearly double CarTrade's business scale, reach and potential cost synergy with people and technology costs.

The broking firm has a “buy” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 678, an upside of 40 percent from the closing price of August 21.

JM Financial has labelled the acquisition a “steal deal”. Analysts at the firm attribute this to OLX's horizontal nature of business. It enables the company to generate higher margins as there is a higher customer lifetime value (CLV) in a horizontal business.

"While a typical user would engage in auto sales and purchases once in four-six years, the same user can still be selling mobile phones, furniture, and electronics among others more frequently, thereby improving CLV for the company,” it said.

In comparison, competitors such as CarWale and CarDekho have a vertical business model. JM also has a “buy” call on the stock with a target price of Rs 710, an upside of around 46 percent.

Citi analysts, which also have a “buy” call, suggest that after the acquisition, CarTrade's classifieds business will jump 2 times to Rs 370 crore, while transactions business will rise about 1.5 times. The broking company has a target price of Rs 624, amounting to 28 percent upside.

At 9.46 am, the stock was trading at Rs 514.10 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.12 percent from the previous day.

