Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlyle Group arm almost exits Metropolis, Alpha Leon sells further stake in McLeod Russel

The investment arm of the Carlyle group raised Rs 84.23 crore via sale of 6,28,123 shares

Sunil Shankar Matkar
 
 
CA Lotus Investments sold 1.24 percent equity stake in diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare for Rs 84.23 crore on July 3 via open market transactions.

The subsidiary of US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group sold 6.28 lakh shares at Rs 1,341 per share, bulk deals data on the BSE showed.

On April 15, CA Lotus had sold 65,51,366 equity shares (representing 12.93 percent of the total paid-up equity capital of the diagnostic company) through two block deals - 32,76,366 shares at Rs 1,152.64 per share and 32,75,000 shares at Rs 1,160.64 per share.

Close

With this sale of 71,79,489 shares, or 14.18 percent stake, CA Lotus seems to have exited Metropolis Healthcare. As of March 31, it held 71,79,579 equity shares, or 14.18 percent stake, in the company.

CA Lotus had sold 74,12,760 shares (representing 14.64 percent of the total paid up equity capital) in company at Rs 880 per share via its initial public offering (IPO) in April 2019.

At current price of Rs 1,357.7, Metropolis' shares have rallied 54.3 percent from its IPO issue price. However, year-to-date it was down 6.5 percent and fell 32 percent from its record closing high touched in March.

In other deals, Alpha Leon Enterprises sold another 8,54,566 shares in McLeod Russel India at Rs 8.05 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed. It had bought 6,54,550 shares McLeod Russel at Rs 7.1 per share in the previous session.

Shankar B sold 32,09,608 shares in Reliance Home Finance at Rs 2.64 per share, while Falan Trading offloaded 84,000 shares in Transwind Infra and Nadiya Bipinkumar Khodidas 92,000 shares in company at Rs 10.2 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises acquired 2.5 lakh shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.45 per share, whereas Nupur Anil Shah sold 3 lakh shares and Saumil Arvind Bhavnagari offloaded 3,29,538 shares at Rs 3.45 per share.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:12 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Metropolis Healthcare

