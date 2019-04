Carlina Limited has bought 37,00,000 equity shares of PC Jeweller at Rs 94.68 per share, as per bulk data available on the National Stock Exchange on April 10.

Shah Varsha Prakashchandra purchased 1,54,000 shares of Agee Gold Refiners at Rs 27.82 per share.

Bluelotus Capital Advisors LLP bought 55,000 shares of Hi-Tech Pipes at Rs 266.18 per share.