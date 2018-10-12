Career Point surges 8% on work order of Rs 4.42 crore

Shares of Career Point surged 8 percent intraday after company won orders worth Rs 4.42 crore.

The company has been given a work order of Rs 4.42 crore by Tribal Affair Department (Govt of Madhya Pradesh) to provide tutorial services for pro-engineering and pro-medical test preparation courses.

As per the contract, Career Point will be offering test-prep services for JEE (main +advanced) and NEET to scheduled tribe students.

Pramod Maheshwari, Chairman and Managing Director at Career Point said, "This new project is in addition to our ongoing assignment with other govt institutions in multiple locations. The update also signifies Career Point's identity as premier tutorial service provider for these competitive examination and one of the top educational brand in India."

At 13:34 hrs Career Point was quoting at Rs 73.95, up Rs 4.70, or 6.79 percent on the BSE.