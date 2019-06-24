CARE shares dip 2% after CFO resigns

CARE Ratings (erstwhile Credit Analysis and Research) shares fell 2 percent intraday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 905 on June 24 after its Chief Financial Officer resigned.

The stock lost 30 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 917.60, down Rs 5.90, or 0.64 percent on the BSE at 1302 hours IST.

The rating agency, on June 21, said it had accepted the resignation of Nitin Kumar Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Agrawal will be relieved from the close of business hours of July 18, 2019, it added.