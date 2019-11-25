App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 01:38 PM IST

CARE revises Dish TV's short-term bank facilities; share prices remain unchanged

Dish TV India share prices remained unchanged on the BSE on November 25 even as the company said CARE Ratings had revised the company's bank facilities.

The rating agency revised the company's short-term bank facilities, including the letter of credit and bank guarantee, term-loan and overdraft, worth Rs 850 crore, to 'CARE A4+' from 'CARE A3+'.

"The revision in the ratings assigned to the bank facilities factors in the recent developments, including the operational and financial performance of the company for FY19 (audited) and H1FY20 (unaudited) and the weakening credit profile of the company at the consolidated level," Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

The financial profile stands weak on account of stretched liquidity position due to sizeable debt repayments in the near term, and the company would continue to remain in the investment mode, the company said.

The rating also factors in a further significant decline in the market capitalization of the company and a high level of pledging of the promoter holding, the regulatory filing added.

As on September 30, among the total promoter holding of 55.27 percent in Dish TV India, 94.60 percent has been pledged.

Dish TV share prices traded absolutely flat at Rs 15.99 on the BSE at around 13:20 pm IST.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #BSE #markets #stocks

