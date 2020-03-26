App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caplin Point share price zooms 13% on USFDA nod for Verapamil Hydrochloride Injection

It was trading with volumes of 7,193 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,675 shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Caplin Point Laboratories jumped more than 13 percent intraday on March 26 after the company got United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Verapamil Hydrochloride Injection USP.

Caplin Steriles has been granted final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Verapamil Hydrochloride injection USP, 5 mg/2 mL (2.5 mg/mL) and 10 mg/4 mL (2.5 mg/mL) single-dose vial, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), Isoptin Injection, 2.5 mg/mL, of Mt. Adams Technologies LLC, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"We are pleased to receive another approval under Caplin Steriles name and we would be launching this product in the US soon. We’re also expecting a couple more approvals shortly, which should enhance our revenue traction in the US," said CC Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories.

Close
The stock price gained over 16 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 232, up Rs 28.15, or 13.81 percent. It was trading with volumes of 7,193 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,675 shares, a decrease of -17.09 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Caplin Point

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.