Caplin Point, Ramco Cements, Indoco Remedies rally 4-16% after a healthy Q2

Shares of Caplin Point, Ramco Cements and Indoco Remedies surged 4-16 percent intraday on October 30 after the companies reported healthy growth in the September quarter.

Caplin Point rallied 6 percent, Ramco Cements jumped 3.8 percent and Indoco Remedies gained 15.6 percent.

Pharma company Caplin Point’s consolidated profit jumped 22.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 57.3 crore and revenue increased 45.8 percent to Rs 227.2 crore YoY in the July-September quarter.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 27.5 percent YoY to Rs 71.1 crore during the quarter, but margin contracted 450bps to 31.3 percent in Q2FY20.

Indoco Remedies saw consolidated profit at Rs 7.8 crore against loss of Rs 7.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue increased 21.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 286.2 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 26.3 crore YoY and margin expanded 390bps YoY to 9.2 percent in Q2FY20.

Ramco Cements' consolidated profit jumped 43.2 percent YoY to Rs 172.3 crore and revenue increased 11 percent YoY to Rs 1,324 crore.

Its operating income also showed good growth, with EBITDA rising 17.9 percent YoY to Rs 300 crore and margin increasing 130bps to 22.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company sold 27.24 lakh tonne of cement in the September quarter, 10.3 percent more compared to 24.69 lakh tonne sold in the year-ago period.