Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caplin Point Laboratories rises 4% post no observations from USFDA

USFDA has conducted an inspection at company's Sterile Injectable Site (CP - IV) located at Gummudipoondi from August 30, 2018 to September 06, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Caplin Point Laboratories added 4.6 percent in the early trade on Friday as company received no observations from USFDA.

USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) has conducted an inspection at its Sterile Injectable Site (CP - IV) located at Gummudipoondi from August 30, 2018 to September 06, 2018.

This was a scheduled inspection and at the end of the inspection, there were ZERO 483s.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 745 and 52-week low Rs 336.40 on 20 September, 2017 and 06 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.68 percent below its 52-week high and 51.31 percent above its 52-week low

At 09:30 hrs Caplin Point Laboratories was quoting at Rs 510, up Rs 10.75, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

