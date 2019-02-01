Capital goods space could cash in on housing sops, middle class demand

Capital goods sector is largely set to benefit from the announcements made in the Interim Budget and investors could well take a look at it, a market expert said.

EA Sundaram, CIO of Equities at DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund believes that the hiking of defence budget means a positive cue for the sector. He highlighted that the average annual hike in defence spends have been 9-10 percent, which is lower in case of the current budget.

Further, the hike in railway capex to Rs 1.6 lakh crore against Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY19 is a moderate increase, he observed. Further, a higher allocation for metro projects in the country from Rs 14,625 crore to Rs 17,714 crore is positive for the capital goods space.

Even the exemptions announced in the housing space will boost housing demand, which in turn will mean good for electrical players. So, one could watch out for the likes of Havells India, among others.

Meanwhile, Sundaram also expects higher disposable income to be a boost for consumer durables names.

This Budget, the last before the country votes for a new Lok Sabha in April-May, broke the convention of not announcing major income tax changes when governments are in transition.

Goyal promised to put more money in the hands of the salaried and middle class by offering a full tax rebate for those with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh currently, implying those with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any taxes. For those whose income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, the existing rates and slabs will apply.

He announced Pradhan Mantri Kisaan Samman Nidhi that will enable farmers to receive Rs 6,000 a year directly into their bank accounts. About 120 million farmers owning up to two hectares of land will be eligible for the scheme.

Goyal announced the launch of a new pension scheme for millions working in India’s bustling unorganised sector who continue to remain outside any social security net.

He also announced a new retail trade policy department empowered to redraw the rules of the game while sending out the message that the government stands steadfast behind neighbourhood stores, whose owners are considered to be BJP supporters.