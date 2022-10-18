Capital Goods, Engineering Earnings Preview | Healthy sales growth, lower metal prices to aid margin expansion

Capital goods companies may clock healthy revenue growth in the quarter ended September amid a low base owing to the second wave of the pandemic, on faster implementation of orders and an improved supply chain situation, analysts said.

“Factoring in softening commodity prices, freight costs and de-bottlenecking of supply chain, margins are likely to stabilise in Q2 and start improving from Q3,” Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Healthy order books, price increases over the past one year, and an uptick in demand are also likely to have driven growth in capital goods companies.

Infrastructure

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that seasonality is likely to have reduced second-quarter orders by about 13 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it will be 9 percent higher year-on-year (YoY). With this, orders in the first half would have scaled up to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, up 39 percent YoY, making up 60 percent of the FY22 total.

According to Emkay Global Financial Services, a cool down in orders was largely due to a decline in contracts in the road segment, which fell 40 percent YoY.

The brokerage said the second half of FY23 is likely to be significantly better than the first half. However, continuing inflationary pressures and rising interest rates will be two key monitorable factors.

“This, we believe, calls for caution, and we expect companies with a combination of strong balance sheets, measured growth and execution capabilities to gain prominence over growth-only stories or a valuation discount,” said Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Emkay Global said the tenders-to-orders conversion rate (excluding roads) stood at 44 percent in Q2 compared with 40 percent a year earlier and 46 percent in Q2 of FY19.

Overall, the brokerage firm maintained its positive view on the infrastructure sector, driven by strong tender pipeline and good order inflow growth, and said the drop in prices of steel and other base metals would lead to improved profitability for these companies.

Nomura said a sharp fall in key metal prices like steel leads to significant scope for margin expansion for infrastructure companies, and Larsen & Toubro and AIA Engineering are the key beneficiaries.

The foreign brokerage firm expects major benefits for L&T and KEC International, which could expand their operating margin to the extent of 65-110 basis points for FY23 and 26-37 bps YoY for FY24. This figure does not factor in near-term continuing losses in Brazil for KEC International, which Nomura expects will persist until the December quarter. It expects some benefits for ABB India and Siemens, but mostly in CY23 and FY23, respectively, due to their near-term hedging of commodities.

Ashoka Buildcon won orders totalling Rs 1,880 crore in Q2, NCC Rs 2,330 crore, and PSP Projects about Rs 962 crore.

“However, major developers such as KNR Constructions, PNC Infratech, HG Infra, and GR Infraprojects failed to attract any major order inflows amid heightened competitive intensity and their conservative approach on margins,” ICICI Securities said.

Construction

Despite a seasonally weak quarter due to the monsoon, ICICI Securities expects stable execution for construction companies amid healthy order books. Order inflows across the sector remained muted during July-September.

It expects a 15.4 percent YoY top-line growth to Rs 9,604.5 crore in the road and construction sector, backed by the elevated order book position of companies and a pick-up in project execution. However, operating margins could moderate to 13 percent, down 135 bps YoY, due to changes in the project mix and higher input prices.

For building material companies, demand was weak during July-August due to the inflation-led slowdown in the pace of construction. Cost inflation remained high for most companies.

For engineering, procurement and construction companies, Prabhudas Lilladher said, “Key monitorables from management commentaries will be guidance on margins, working capital, tender pipeline and update on supply chain scenario.”

Bharat Electronics’ revenue might grow by 12.5 percent YoY, driven by faster execution and revenue spill-over from Q4 of FY22 to this financial year. The management’s commentary on key orders and diversification into non-defence areas will be key factors to watch, Prabhudas Lilladher said.

BHEL’s revenue is expected to increase by 9.9 percent YoY, led by a pickup in execution, but margins are likely to remain under pressure due to higher fixed overheads.

Consumer Durables

Consumer electronics companies may post a 19 percent revenue growth YoY in July-September on favourable business mix and price hikes, said Elara Capital.

According to the brokerage firm’s estimate, Dixon Technologies’ second quarter revenue could grow 26 percent YoY on account of higher sales of mobile phones and washing machines, while Amber Enterprises’ revenue may rise 16 percent after price increases and growth in the components business.

Havells India may report a 20 percent YoY surge in sales while Crompton’s and V-Guard’s revenue could grow 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, amid muted consumer demand due to inflation, according to the brokerage firm.