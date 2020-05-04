App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit continuation of certain services including Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator), it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator Sebi has said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown which has been extended for another two weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4, but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into red, orange and green zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit continuation of certain services including Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator), it said.

Close

Accordingly, regulator-notified entities that would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stock brokers, trading members, clearing members, participants of depositories, registrar and share transfer agents.

related news

Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.

This order will continue to remain in force for two weeks starting May 4, the regulator said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over coronavirus

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC India resumes operations

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

Coronavirus pandemic | India's response well-organised, but will have to prepare for surge after lockdown: WHO official

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.