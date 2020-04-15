App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Capital, debt market entities to remain operational during lockdown: SEBI

Referring to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, SEBI said the guidelines permit "continuation of certain services, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital and debt market services as notified by the Sebi."

PTI

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday said entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, SEBI said the guidelines permit "continuation of certain services, which includes the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital and debt market services as notified by the Sebi."

Accordingly, the regulator-notified entities would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure, including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stockbrokers, trading members, clearing members, depositories participants, registrar and share transfer agents.

Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted.

This will continue to remain in force in all parts of the country till May 3, the regulator said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:35 pm

