App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infraprojects gains as Emkay sees 28% upside

Key risks to buy call are any slowdown in the real-estate activity, funding constraints faced by developers, excessive dependency on the West and adverse input commodity prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capacite Infraprojects shares gained 1.5 percent in morning on Friday after Emkay initiated coverage with a buy call and target price at Rs 288, implying 28 percent potential upside from current levels.

The stock was quoting at Rs 225.90, up Rs 1.75, or 0.78 percent on the BSE, at 10:12 hours IST.

Emkay said besides government reforms such as RERA, Capacite is well-positioned to gain traction driven by a) impressive execution track with stable margins; b) lean balance sheet with healthy return ratios; c) strong management pedigree; and d) asset-light business model.

Given its strong order inflows over FY17-FY19E, the company is expected to record a 25 / 27 percent revenue/PAT CAGR over FY18-FY21, according to the research house.

related news

Factoring in these catalysts, it has assigned a 12x multiple (a discount of 30 percent to its larger peers) to its FY21E EPS of Rs 24 and arrived at a target price of Rs 288.

At current market price, the stock trades at a P/E of 11.4x/9.4x on FY20E/FY21E EPS and is trading at an EV of 4.7x/3.9x FY20E/FY21E EBITDA, Emkay said.

Key risks to buy call are any slowdown in the real-estate activity, funding constraints faced by developers, excessive dependency on the West and adverse input commodity prices, it added.

Incorporated in August 2012 and headquartered in Mumbai, Capacite Infraprojects undertakes construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. Its current order book worth about Rs 7,500 crore (excluding the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls redevelopment project) provides robust revenue visibility.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 10:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Capacit'e Infraprojects

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

Jignesh Mevani campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, trade flat

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally as brokerages raise price targets

Production cuts, high inventory set to hurt March auto sales, says Mot ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for F ...

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for he ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.