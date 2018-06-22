Capacite Infra stock turns flat after gaining 10% on Rs 4,357 cr order from MHADA unit

Capacit'e Infraprojects share price wiped out all its gains to trade flat in morning Friday on concerns that revenue from its big construction project bagged from the MHADA unit will take long time to reflect in its books.

The stock rallied as much as 10 percent immediately after the consortium of companies bagged large redevelopment project of BDD Chawls from the MHADA unit.

The consortium of Capacit'e Infraprojects, Tata Projects Limited and CITIC Construction has received letter of acceptance from Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (a MHADA Unit) for total contract value of Rs 11,744.26 crore.

"The project will be executed through a Special purpose vehicle in which Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited will have 37.1 percent share worth Rs 4,357.12 crore," the building construction company said in its filing.

Share of Tata Projects Limited in the consortium will be 36.9 percent and CITIC Construction will have 26 percent share, it added.

The project involves technical designing (structure service + infrastructure), co-ordination and construction of rehabilitation/ sale/ commercial / amenities / any other structure along with construction of habitable temporary transit camps, work of on-site, off-site infrastructure and landscaping & performing various co-ordination activities and obtaining all relevant permissions & approvals from all concerned authorities on lump-sum basis for redevelopment of project of BDD Chawls at Lower Parel division at Worli, Mumbai.

"This is our maiden project from the public sector. Our single segment focus has positioned us as one of the leading companies specialising in super high rise building construction, which has helped us in acquiring technical qualification for such type of projects," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit'e said.

At 09:57 hours IST, the stock price of Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 291.80, up Rs 3.90, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.