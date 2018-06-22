App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capacite Infra stock turns flat after gaining 10% on Rs 4,357 cr order from MHADA unit

"The project will be executed through a Special purpose vehicle in which Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited will have 37.1 percent share worth Rs 4,357.12 crore," the building construction company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capacit'e Infraprojects share price wiped out all its gains to trade flat in morning Friday on concerns that revenue from its big construction project bagged from the MHADA unit will take long time to reflect in its books.

The stock rallied as much as 10 percent immediately after the consortium of companies bagged large redevelopment project of BDD Chawls from the MHADA unit.

The consortium of Capacit'e Infraprojects, Tata Projects Limited and CITIC Construction has received letter of acceptance from Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (a MHADA Unit) for total contract value of Rs 11,744.26 crore.

"The project will be executed through a Special purpose vehicle in which Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited will have 37.1 percent share worth Rs 4,357.12 crore," the building construction company said in its filing.

related news

Share of Tata Projects Limited in the consortium will be 36.9 percent and CITIC Construction will have 26 percent share, it added.

The project involves technical designing (structure service + infrastructure), co-ordination and construction of rehabilitation/ sale/ commercial / amenities / any other structure along with construction of habitable temporary transit camps, work of on-site, off-site infrastructure and landscaping & performing various co-ordination activities and obtaining all relevant permissions & approvals from all concerned authorities on lump-sum basis for redevelopment of project of BDD Chawls at Lower Parel division at Worli, Mumbai.

"This is our maiden project from the public sector. Our single segment focus has positioned us as one of the leading companies specialising in super high rise building construction, which has helped us in acquiring technical qualification for such type of projects," Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit'e said.

At 09:57 hours IST, the stock price of Capacite Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 291.80, up Rs 3.90, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Capacit'e Infraprojects

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.