English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Capacite Infra rises 5% on bagging Rs 224-crore order

    Capacite Infraprojects has bagged orders worth Rs 224 crore from Raymond’s realty division for a residential project.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    Capacite Infra rises 5% on bagging Rs 244 crore-orders

    Capacite Infraprojects is a building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Goa, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune with speciatisation in construction of super high rise buildings.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Capacite Infraprojects jumped more than 5 percent on May 8 as the company has bagged orders worth Rs 224 crore from Raymond’s realty division for a residential project.

    At 11:11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 134.25, up 4.39 percent. The scrip was trading with volumes of 22,201 shares, as compared with its five-day average of 12,574 shares, an increase of 77 percent.

    YTD, the stock is down over 11 percent.

    Capacite Infraprojects is a building construction company having presence in MMR, NCR, Goa, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune with speciatisation in construction of super high rise buildings.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    Related stories

    In February, the Fitch Group company India Ratings and Research downgraded Capacite Infraprojects’ Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND BB+’ from ‘IND BBB+' and placed it on Rating Watch with Negative Implications.

    “The downgrade reflects CIL’s inability to tie up enhanced working capital limits, continued blockage of working capital and a delay in recovering its pending receivables, resulting in a further stretch in its working capital,” the rating agency said.

    At end-December 2022, the company had an unexecuted order book of Rs 97.6 billion, providing a strong revenue visibility of 7.4 times of FY22 revenue, according to India Ratings and Research. Public sector orders accounted for 67 percent of the order book, with the balance coming from private players, it added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Capacite Infra
    first published: May 8, 2023 11:50 am