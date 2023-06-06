Capacite Infra hits 52-week high on plans to raise funds, strong volumes

Representative Image

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects jumped 6 percent in early trade to a 52-week high after the company announced that its board will, on June 8, consider its plans to raise funds.

The company plans a preferential issue of equity shares to raise funds. At 10.12 am, shares of Capacite Infraprojects were trading 3.71 percent at Rs 189.90 on the National Stock Exchange after hitting its 52-week high of Rs 193.55 within the first hour of trade on Tuesday.

The stock rallied also on the back of its strong trading volumes. About 20 lakh shares changed hands on the exchanges, as against the one-month daily traded average of 14 lakh. With today's gains, the stock has notched around 18 percent gains in just two sessions.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

On June 5, strong trading volumes had powered an over 12 percent surge in the stock.

Meanwhile, Capacite Infraprojects also posted a 34 percent on year growth in revenue for FY23 while net profit grew 95 percent to Rs 94.3 crore.

Operating margin also remains stable at 13.3 percent. The company's order book was also robust at Rs 9,513 crore, giving it a strong revenue visibility. Adding to that, the company also aims to reduce fund based debt in medium to long term and improve profitability and return ratio.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​