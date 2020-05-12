'Can't predict future', Howard Marks talks of unprecedented uncertainty

In his April memo, billionaire investor Howard Marks said there was a cloud of uncertainty everywhere and uncertainty was much greater than usual.

In his latest memo, on May 11, Marks reiterated the theme of “uncertainty” and said the challenge lay in trying to be above average in assessing the future.

"As everyone knows, today we are experiencing unprecedented developments in four areas: the pandemic, the economic contraction, the oil price collapse and the Fed/government response. Thus, a number of considerations make the future particularly unpredictable these days," the 74-year-old said.

He devoted an entire memo to highlight inability of humans to predict the future. He said no one can succeed in predicting things heavily influenced by randomness and otherwise inconsistent.

Marks also pointed out that the field of economics was muddled and imprecise and unlike a real science like physics, in economics, there were no rules that one could count on to consistently produce a given outcome.

"There are only patterns that tend to repeat, and while they may be historical, logical and often-observed, they are still only tendencies," Marks said.

He said because of imprecision of economics, there certainly were no facts about the economic future.

"Economists and investors make inferences from past patterns, but these are unreliable at best, and I think in many cases their judgments fall under the heading of guesses," Marks said.

Since there were unprecedented developments, it wasn’t possible to say if there would be a V-shaped or U-shaped or L-shaped recovery. "If you have never experienced something before, you can't say you know how it is going to turn out," Marks said.

As the problem was enormously multi-variate, it would take an exceptional mind to deal with all factors simultaneously and reach a better conclusion than most others.

In his memo, Marks quoted many, from George Orwell, Lao Tzu, Albert Einstein to Warren Buffett, to prove his point that predicting future was difficult, if not futile.

While there were things about the macro future such as US GDP grows about 2 percent every year, heating oil consumption increases in winter and a great deal of shopping is moving online, Marks said the trouble was that mostly these were things that everyone knew of and were unlikely to be of much help in the pursuit of above-average returns.

"The things most people expect to happen - consensus forecasts - are by definition incorporated into asset prices at any point in time. Since the future is usually a lot like the past, most forecasts are extrapolations of recent trends and current levels they are built into prices. Since extrapolation is appropriate most of the time, most people's forecasts are roughly correct. But because they are already reflected in security prices, most extrapolations are not a source of above-average returns," Marks wrote.

The process through which most of us arrived at our view of the future was highly reflective of our biases, he said.

“Active investors have to be confident and to do better than most, you have to depart from the crowd,” Marks said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.