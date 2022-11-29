 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can't have single market for carbon credits globally, sovereigns need independence over credits: Sebi chief

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST

Equating the commodity of carbon credits to currency, the capital markets regulator asserted that every sovereign should have the independence to deal with the credits as and how it deems fit.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said there should not be a single carbon credit market in the world, questioning why should one pay extra for locally generated resources because they are priced higher in the global market.

It can be noted that improvements in processes and energy consumption to drive more efficiencies generates carbon credit which are fungible instruments which can be traded.

"There has been discussion around the globe which said that there should be a single carbon credit market. We believe that it is not necessarily correct, again from the perspective of emerging markets and particularly low cost economies because a carbon credit will become a commodity," Buch said.

Giving the example of coffee, Buch questioned why should one pay very high for a coffee from a brand like Starbucks if there is locally generated coffee available for as low as Rs 10 per cup.

"When we have carbon credits generated in our country, our jurisdiction, why should it be that there should be a single price of these carbon credits? it is like saying everybody should have the same cup of coffee or the same currency," Buch said, speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and National Productivity Council here.