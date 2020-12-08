PlusFinancial Times
Canara Bank Shares Jump 6% On Plans To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Via QIP

The sub-committee of the board — Capital Planning Process of the bank, at its meeting held on December 7, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST
Canara Bank share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on December 8 after the bank said it has set a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 125.20, up Rs 7.65, or 6.51 percent at 09:55 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 126.40 and an intraday low of Rs 117.65.

The bank had received shareholders' nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of QIP.

The sub-committee of the board — Capital Planning Process of the bank, at its meeting held on December 7, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"A meeting of the sub-committee of the board-Capital Planning Process of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares as well as the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP," the bank said.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:15 am

