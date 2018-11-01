App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank shares drop 3% despite strong Q2 results

The company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 299.5 crore, a 15.4 percent jump from the same quarter last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Canara Bank fell almost 3 percent in early trade despite reporting a strong result for the September quarter.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 299.5 crore, a 15.4 percent jump from the same quarter last year.

The lender's net interest income grew 17.9 percent YoY to Rs 3,281 crore.

Canara Bank's Gross NPA ratio at the end of September 2018 was 10.56 percent, slightly higher than 10.51 percent recorded at the end of September 2017.

At 0924 hours, Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 257, down 1.89 percent.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:41 am

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank #markets #stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.