Canara Bank shares drop 3% despite strong Q2 results

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Canara Bank fell almost 3 percent in early trade despite reporting a strong result for the September quarter.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 299.5 crore, a 15.4 percent jump from the same quarter last year.

The lender's net interest income grew 17.9 percent YoY to Rs 3,281 crore.

Canara Bank's Gross NPA ratio at the end of September 2018 was 10.56 percent, slightly higher than 10.51 percent recorded at the end of September 2017.

At 0924 hours, Canara Bank was quoting at Rs 257, down 1.89 percent.