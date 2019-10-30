Canara Bank rises 2.6% following fund-raising proposal

The fund proposal will increase the government's stake in the bank to 78.52 percent.
Shares of Canara Bank gained 2.6 percent to close at Rs 200.1 on October 30 after it proposed to raise funds from the government.
The state-owned lender said it planned to issue 276,988,576 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 237.23 per share in respect of a preferential issue of shares to the government, the bank’s promoters.
The government will give Rs 6,571 crore by way of a special resolution against these shares.
After the issue of shares, the government's stake in the bank will increase to 78.52 percent from 70.62 percent.The bank is to announce its standalone and consolidated financial results for the September quarter on November 6.
