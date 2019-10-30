Canara Bank rises 2.6% following fund-raising proposal

Shares of Canara Bank gained 2.6 percent to close at Rs 200.1 on October 30 after it proposed to raise funds from the government.

The state-owned lender said it planned to issue 276,988,576 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 237.23 per share in respect of a preferential issue of shares to the government, the bank’s promoters.

The government will give Rs 6,571 crore by way of a special resolution against these shares.

After the issue of shares, the government's stake in the bank will increase to 78.52 percent from 70.62 percent.