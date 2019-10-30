App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank rises 2.6% following fund-raising proposal

The fund proposal will increase the government's stake in the bank to 78.52 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Canara Bank gained 2.6 percent to close at Rs 200.1 on October 30 after it proposed to raise funds from the government.

The state-owned lender said it planned to issue 276,988,576 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 237.23 per share in respect of a preferential issue of shares to the government, the bank’s promoters.

The government will give Rs 6,571 crore by way of a special resolution against these shares.

Close

After the issue of shares, the government's stake in the bank will increase to 78.52 percent from 70.62 percent.

The bank is to announce its standalone and consolidated financial results for the September quarter on November 6.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.