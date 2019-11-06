Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 22% with loan growth at 4.8%, asset quality improves

Public sector lender Canara Bank's July-September quarter profit grew 21.8 percent year-on-year, driven by a decline in provisions and higher other income.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 365 crore from Rs 299.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, which was higher than analysts poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at Rs 234.7 crore.

Net interest income in Q2FY20 fell 4.6 percent to Rs 3,130 crore compared to the same period last year, with loan growth of 4.8 percent YoY.

Asset quality of the bank improved marginally with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 9bps QoQ to 8.68 percent and net NPA declining 20bps QoQ to 5.15 percent in Q2FY20.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 2,038 crore, down 28 percent year-on-year but increased 7.3 percent sequentially. Provision coverage ratio improved to 70.11 percent in Q2FY20 from 68.62 percent in June quarter.

Non-interest income (other income) grew by 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,069.6 crore and pre-provision operating profit increased 9.3 percent to Rs 2,544.6 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 142 crore against tax credit of Rs 807 crore in year-ago.