Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Canara Bank proposes to sell its stake in SIDBI

The bank also intends to sell 4 lakh shares in NSDL at a floor price of Rs 850 per unit.

PTI
State-owned Canara Bank said Monday it proposes to sell 1 crore shares in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). It has invited bids at a floor price of Rs 225 per share, according to the Request for the Proposal floated by the bank.

Besides, the bank also intends to sell 4 lakh shares in NSDL at a floor price of Rs 850 per unit.

The last date for submission of bids is February 18, it said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 08:27 pm

