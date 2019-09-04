App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank ends at 52-week low; board to mull Rs 9,000 cr capital infusion next week

Canara Bank has been down almost 30 percent in the last three months with the scrip shedding over 12 percent in the last three days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Canara Bank ended September 4's session in the red falling 2.5 percent to a new 52-week low.

The bank said that its board will meet next week on September 13 to consider capital infusion of up to Rs 9,000 crore through issuance of preferential equity shares to the government. The board will also consider amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with it.

"Meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2019, to consider the amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank and to consider capital infusion up to Rs 9,000 crore by government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares subject to necessary approvals," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank merger will become the fourth-largest public sector bank with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crore, which will be roughly 1.5 times of Canara Bank. It will have the third-largest branch network in India with 10, 342 branches, which will have a strong presence in South India.

related news

The bank will have the potential to reduce huge cost due to network overlaps, a similar culture to enable smooth consolidation and cost-saving and income opportunities for joint ventures and subsidiaries.

Canara Bank has been down almost 30 percent in the last three months with the scrip shedding over 12 percent in the last three days.

Canara Bank ended at Rs 192.25, down Rs 4.95, or 2.51 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 190.65. The scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 198.90 and an intraday low of Rs 190.65.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Canara Bank

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.