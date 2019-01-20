Can Nifty reclaim 11,000 in the upcoming week? Here are 3 stocks to bet on

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Narrow range continued on the Nifty, but last week giant Reliance Industries, Hindustan Uni Lever, Wipro and some other midcap companies like LTI, ATUL etc. had posted strong Q3 numbers.

Global markets recovered smartly from last month’s low but we are still in small consolidation range.

With ongoing results season we are confidently expecting that Nifty can cross 11,000 level in next week. Budget will decide pre-election mood but stock specific rally will be seen in the pre-election period.

There are bunch of companies who will announce their results like HDFC AMC, GHCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Oberoi Realty, TVS Motor, ITC, Indigo, Pidillite Industries, Biocon, DHFL, Maruti, L&T, M&M Financial etc. For the next week, Nifty has strong support at 10,840-10,775 levels and resistance at 10,940-11,035 levels.

Torrent Power

The T&D loss in license areas of the company is among the lowest in the country.

The company has posted strong numbers for Q2FY19. During Q2FY19, its net profit increased by 29 percent to Rs 413.52 crore from Rs 321.65 crore on YoY basis on 18 percent higher sales of Rs 3,444.54 crore.

EBITDA grew by 18 percent to Rs 987 crore. It’s PAT increased by 22 percent to Rs 640.84 crore and sales grew by 17 percent to Rs 6,972.67 crore in H1FY19. TPL trades at PE ratio of 12.2x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Axis Bank

Bank had posted superb numbers for Q2FY19. Net profit for Q2FY19 grew 83 percent YoY to Rs 790 crore, for H1FY19 net profit stood at Rs 1,491 crore. The bank’s NII grew 15 percent YoY to Rs 5,232 crore during Q2FY19 from Rs 4,540 crore in Q2FY18. NII for H1FY19 too rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 10,399 crore from Rs 9,156 crore in H1FY18.

Net interest margin for Q2FY19 stood at 3.36 percent, NIM for H1FY19 stood at 3.41 percent. During Q2FY19, its slippages declined 69 percent YoY to Rs 2,777 crore. The bank’s GNPA and NNPA stood at 5.96 percent and 2.54 percent, down from 6.52 percent and 3.09 percent QoQ.

During Q2FY19, the bank’s domestic loan growth stood at 15 percent YoY driven by retail and SME segments. Stock has made all time high after three years’ consolidation looks strong on chart. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Wipro

During Q3FY19, its PAT grew 32.83 percent to Rs 2,544.5 crore on 3.57 percent higher income of Rs 15,059.50 crore on QoQ basis.

For 9MFY19, it has reported PAT of Rs 6,524 crore on income of Rs 43,578.2 crore. The company has added one account to $100 million + revenue bucket and added seven accounts to $20 million + revenue bucket during this quarter.

The company has also announced bonus issue in the proportion of 1:3 and announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. Stock is trading at PE ratio of 18.5x. On technical front stock has given multiyear horizontal line break out which is extremely bullish on its nature. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.