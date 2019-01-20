App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can Nifty reclaim 11,000 in the upcoming week? Here are 3 stocks to bet on

With ongoing results season we are confidently expecting that Nifty can cross 11,000 level in the next week. Budget will decide pre-election mood but stock specific rally will be seen in the pre-election period

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Narrow range continued on the Nifty, but last week giant Reliance Industries, Hindustan Uni Lever, Wipro and some other midcap companies like LTI, ATUL etc. had posted strong Q3 numbers.

Global markets recovered smartly from last month’s low but we are still in small consolidation range.

With ongoing results season we are confidently expecting that Nifty can cross 11,000 level in next week. Budget will decide pre-election mood but stock specific rally will be seen in the pre-election period.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

There are bunch of companies who will announce their results like HDFC AMC, GHCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Finance, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Oberoi Realty, TVS Motor, ITC, Indigo, Pidillite Industries, Biocon, DHFL, Maruti, L&T, M&M Financial etc. For the next week, Nifty has strong support at 10,840-10,775 levels and resistance at 10,940-11,035 levels.

Torrent Power

The T&D loss in license areas of the company is among the lowest in the country.

The company has posted strong numbers for Q2FY19. During Q2FY19, its net profit increased by 29 percent to Rs 413.52 crore from Rs 321.65 crore on YoY basis on 18 percent higher sales of Rs 3,444.54 crore.

EBITDA grew by 18 percent to Rs 987 crore. It’s PAT increased by 22 percent to Rs 640.84 crore and sales grew by 17 percent to Rs 6,972.67 crore in H1FY19. TPL trades at PE ratio of 12.2x. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Axis Bank

Bank had posted superb numbers for Q2FY19. Net profit for Q2FY19 grew 83 percent YoY to Rs 790 crore, for H1FY19 net profit stood at Rs 1,491 crore. The bank’s NII grew 15 percent YoY to Rs 5,232 crore during Q2FY19 from Rs 4,540 crore in Q2FY18. NII for H1FY19 too rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 10,399 crore from Rs 9,156 crore in H1FY18.

Net interest margin for Q2FY19 stood at 3.36 percent, NIM for H1FY19 stood at 3.41 percent. During Q2FY19, its slippages declined 69 percent YoY to Rs 2,777 crore. The bank’s GNPA and NNPA stood at 5.96 percent and 2.54 percent, down from 6.52 percent and 3.09 percent QoQ.

During Q2FY19, the bank’s domestic loan growth stood at 15 percent YoY driven by retail and SME segments. Stock has made all time high after three years’ consolidation looks strong on chart. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

Wipro

During Q3FY19, its PAT grew 32.83 percent to Rs 2,544.5 crore on 3.57 percent higher income of Rs 15,059.50 crore on QoQ basis.

For 9MFY19, it has reported PAT of Rs 6,524 crore on income of Rs 43,578.2 crore. The company has added one account to $100 million + revenue bucket and added seven accounts to $20 million + revenue bucket during this quarter.

The company has also announced bonus issue in the proportion of 1:3 and announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. Stock is trading at PE ratio of 18.5x. On technical front stock has given multiyear horizontal line break out which is extremely bullish on its nature. We are recommending a buy in staggered manner for medium to long term.

(The author is Founder of Equity99.)

Disclaimer:  The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Market #markets #Nifty #stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.