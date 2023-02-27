 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Jimny, Fronx help Maruti Suzuki reclaim lost market share?

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

The auto manufacturer had run into a turbulent phase in FY09-12 and emerged on top of the situation with a 51% market share in FY19. Can it script a redux of history once again?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki investors have a lot of reasons to cheer. For one, it seems like 2023 could be the year when the company is going to reclaim the market share it has been steadily ceding over the course of the last 2-3 years.

The car manufacturer has commanded the lion's share of the market for close to four decades and the dramatic erosion in market share did ring alarm bells for the investors.

With competition growing fiercer by the day, one could hardly blame investors for being sceptical about the company's prospective performance.

The management, however, doesn’t share the scepticism.