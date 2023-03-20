 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Can Fin Homes picks Suresh Iyer as top boss. Not a big surprise, says Jefferies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

After an increase in expenses, write-offs and provisions during the COVID-19 period, which impacted financials in calendar 2021, the company has been on a steady growth path

Six months after Girish Kousgi announced his resignation, Can Fin Homes has finally zeroed in on Suresh Iyer as the new managing director and chief executive officer.

“Suresh Iyer’s appointment as the CEO is positive. He has long experience in the mortgage industry. The news is not a big surprise, given media speculation around his appointment in recent months,” said foreign brokerage firm Jefferies.

The stock opened a tad higher on March 20 at Rs 534 on the NSE, 0.7 percent higher from the previous close. The stock is down 6 percent since the announcement of Kousgi’s resignation. The new appointment is key for stock re-rating, believe analysts.

Follow our live blog for all the market action