Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Finance, MCX India, Bharti Airtel to gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices took a U-turn and turned positive once again in this afternoon with the Nifty50 up 91 points, trading at 10,238 while the Sensex jumped 210 points at 34,057.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1,376 stocks advancing, 1,185 declining and 138 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Can Fin Homes spiked 13 percent while Bajaj Finance gained 11.58 percent. Bajaj Finance witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times. MCX India gained 10.35 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.61 times.

Bharti Airtel gained 9.71 percent and Oberoi Realty added 10 percent.

From the BSE group B stocks, SPML Infra zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit at Rs 60.6 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.62 times. Manaksia Steels added 19 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 4.68 times.