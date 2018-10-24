App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can Fin Homes, Bajaj Finance, MCX India, Bharti Airtel to gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From the BSE Group A stocks, Can Fin Homes spiked 13 percent while Bajaj Finance gained 11.58 percent. Bajaj Finance witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Indian benchmark indices took a U-turn and turned positive once again in this afternoon with the Nifty50 up 91 points, trading at 10,238 while the Sensex jumped 210 points at 34,057.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1,376 stocks advancing, 1,185 declining and 138 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Can Fin Homes spiked 13 percent while Bajaj Finance gained 11.58 percent. Bajaj Finance witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times. MCX India gained 10.35 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.61 times.

Bharti Airtel gained 9.71 percent and Oberoi Realty added 10 percent.

related news

From the BSE group B stocks, SPML Infra zoomed 20 percent and touched upper circuit at Rs 60.6 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.62 times. Manaksia Steels added 19 percent and saw a spurt in volume by more than 4.68 times.

Beardsell gained close to 12 percent and touched the upper circuit at Rs 28.80. Raj Television added 11.84 percent and Bhandari Hosiery gained 10.56 percent.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

