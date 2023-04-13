Campus Activewear jumps 5% post land acquisition in Himachal Pradesh

Shares of Campus Activewear jumped around 5 percent in early trade on April 13 after the company acquired a parcel of land and a building from Marico in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib.

The land measures 30 bigha 9 biswas and the acquisition was done for Rs 16.70 crore. The company believes the acquisition will help expand its capacity for manufacturing semi-finished goods and assembling footwear.

Shares of the footwear company reacted positively to the news and at 9.53 am, they were trading 3.55 percent higher at Rs 342.55 on the National Stock Exchange.

Nine lakh shares of the footwear company changed hands on the exchanges, as against the one-week daily traded average of four lakh shares.