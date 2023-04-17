 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camlin Fine Sciences rallies 14% as promoter, Infinity Holdings launch open offer

Dipti Sharma
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Ashish Dandekar and Infinity Holdings have launched an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in Camlin Fine Sciences at Rs 160 a share, implying a premium of over 5 percent over the previous close

Camlin Fine Sciences stock soared 14 percent in the morning trade on April 17 after Infinity Holdings and promoter Ashish Dandekar launched an open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in the specialty chemicals firm at Rs 160 a share, implying a premium of over 5 percent to previous close.

At 11.23 am, the share was trading 9.3 percent higher at Rs 166.3 on the BSE.

Infinity Holdings along with its subsidiaries held 23 percent stake, while Dandekar held 9.44 percent stake in the company, as of December 2022.

Post the open offer, Infinity Holdings along with Dandekar will together hold 9.55 crore equity shares representing 55.76 percent of the voting share capital of Camlin Fine Sciences, the company told exchanges.