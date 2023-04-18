 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Camlin Fine Sciences’ earnings could get a boost with Infinity Holdings, AVH as new co-promoters

Dipti Sharma
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

The PE players’ diverse strengths can benefit the company in its future strategies, and lend strength to its standing as a key global supplier of specialty chemicals, food chemicals and preservatives, says Axis Securities

Camlin Fine Sciences' earnings could get a boost with Infinity Holdings, AVH as new co-promoters

There is an expectation that the new co-promoters of Camlin Fine Sciences will help in improving profitability and execution which will, in turn, lead to the specialty chemicals company putting on a better earnings show.

The promoter of Camlin Fine Sciences, Ashish Dandekar, Convergent Finance LLP, which is a strategic investor in the firm through Infinity Holdings, and Belgium-based Ackermans & van Haaren (AVH) entered into a cooperation agreement to become co-promoters. The intention of Infinity Holdings and AVH to invest further in Camlin Fine Sciences triggered an open offer and the price has been set at Rs 160, which implies a 5 percent premium to the closing price of April 13.

“If fully exercised, total investment by these two entities could be to the tune of Rs 7 billion (approximately 28 percent of the current market cap),” Nirmal Bang Equities said in a note to clients.

According to Axis Securities, Camlin Fine Sciences is expected to benefit from diverse promoter experience for its future strategies and further strengthen its position as one of the key global suppliers of specialty chemicals, food chemicals and preservatives.