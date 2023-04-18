Camlin Fine Sciences’ earnings could get a boost with Infinity Holdings, AVH as new co-promoters

Camlin Fine Sciences’ earnings could get a boost with Infinity Holdings, AVH as new co-promotersCamlin Fine Sciences’ earnings could get a boost with Infinity Holdings, AVH as new co-promoters

There is an expectation that the new co-promoters of Camlin Fine Sciences will help in improving profitability and execution which will, in turn, lead to the specialty chemicals company putting on a better earnings show.

The promoter of Camlin Fine Sciences, Ashish Dandekar, Convergent Finance LLP, which is a strategic investor in the firm through Infinity Holdings, and Belgium-based Ackermans & van Haaren (AVH) entered into a cooperation agreement to become co-promoters. The intention of Infinity Holdings and AVH to invest further in Camlin Fine Sciences triggered an open offer and the price has been set at Rs 160, which implies a 5 percent premium to the closing price of April 13.

“If fully exercised, total investment by these two entities could be to the tune of Rs 7 billion (approximately 28 percent of the current market cap),” Nirmal Bang Equities said in a note to clients.

According to Axis Securities, Camlin Fine Sciences is expected to benefit from diverse promoter experience for its future strategies and further strengthen its position as one of the key global suppliers of specialty chemicals, food chemicals and preservatives.

About the company

Camlin Fine Sciences is a vertically-integrated company, which is engaged in research, development, manufacturing, commercialising, and marketing of products that serve industries like foods and fragrances, pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, animal feed, pet food and bio-diesel.

The company is one of the few global players to have a fully integrated manufacturing capability to produce vanillin using catechol. It mainly operates in three segments: shelf-life solutions (57 percent contribution to total revenue in FY22), performance chemicals (42 percent), and aroma chemicals (1 percent).

Camlin Fine Sciences is one of the two largest vanillin producers in the world, catering largely to the US market. It has a significant global presence, with five manufacturing facilities spread across Asia, Europe, South America and Central America.

It has a dominant position in the global antioxidant industry, with a 50 percent market share in tertiary butyl hydroquinone and butyl hydroxy anisole. The company has become one of the largest producers of hydroquinone and catechol with the commissioning of the diphenol plant at Dahej in FY21.

Global demand for the company’s products remains robust despite the ongoing global volatility, as 80-85 percent of its products are directly or indirectly used in human food consumption, the demand for which is relatively inelastic, Axis Securities said.

The company is also working towards developing new downstream products to enhance its product basket.

Margins on the mend

The company’s ethyl and methyl vanillin manufacturing composite plant commenced its commercial production on January 22, 2023. In its latest earnings conference call in February, the company said it is currently operating the plant at above 50 percent capacity with a plan to ramp it up to 100 percent by the end of FY23.

The management expects around 50 percent capacity utilisation in FY24 and overall revenue potential at peak utilisation remains around Rs 8 billion, assuming constant pricing of vanillin, Nirmal Bang Equities noted, while adding, “The margin profile should improve from FY24 as catechol direct sales (at loss) should fall post vanillin commercialisation.”

The vanillin facility, which commenced production in January, started with sample batches for approval, and the company has been receiving good feedback from customers, Axis Securities pointed out. It expects prices of vanillin to stay at $15 per kg, and targetting Rs 300 crore in topline from this vanillin plant, it added.

Besides, ongoing yield improvement in Dahej, higher share of downstream products and blends and moderation in cost pressures in Europe are some of the other key margin drivers, according to Nirmal Bang Equities.

Continued elevated energy costs in Europe had played spoilsport during the December quarter.

PE promoters to improve execution, improve earnings

Nirmal Bang Equities believes, “Entry of PE (private equity) promoters such as Convergent and AVH with vast global experience can potentially improve the execution.”

The valuation gap between Camlin Fine Sciences and peers is because of execution challenges, the brokerage firm said, while adding that if the specialty chemicals company executes all the existing projects well, its earnings trajectory can improve materially, going forward.

“Overall, we are building in revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 17 percent / 37 percent / 50 percent over FY22-FY25E,” it said.

With this, the brokerage firm has maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the shares of the company and also hiked its target price on the stock to Rs 200 from Rs 170 earlier. It has valued Camlin Fine Sciences at approximately 15 times March FY25 earnings.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities has also retained its ‘buy’ rating on the company’s stock, valuing it at 18 times FY24 implying a target price of Rs 180, which translates to an 11 percent upside potential from the current market price. On April 17, the stock settled 8.5 percent higher at Rs 165 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied around 14 percent and hit a high of Rs 173.80, faintly away from its 52-week high of Rs 174.60.

The stock has shot up 20 percent in the past month on the back of earnings optimism after the commissioning of its vanillin plant. The scrip has rallied closer to 300 percent in the past three years.