Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAI, BSE to join hands to develop futures trading platform

BSE is planning to soon launch cotton futures contract. This will benefit the entire cotton sector in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cotton Association of India on Monday said it will sign an agreement with the BSE to develop the futures trading platform for cotton.

To jointly develop a vibrant and user-friendly cotton exchange to cater to the hedging needs of the entire cotton value chain in India, both the BSE and the CAI have decided to sign an Memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will be effective for the next five years, said a release.

BSE is planning to soon launch cotton futures contract. This will benefit the entire cotton sector in the country.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:02 pm

