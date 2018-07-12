Cafe Coffee Day operator surges 3% after arm ties up with UberEats to deliver products

Answer: They are the three new brands of coffee powder released by Café Coffee Day.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, the operator of Café Coffee Day, gained around 3 percent in morning trade after its subsidiary tied up with UberEats to distribute food products.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 271.90 and an intraday low of Rs 267.15.

Material subsidiary of the firm, Coffee Day Global, entered into an agreement with UBER Portier.B.V, wherein the firm is partnering with Uber to obtain tech services through UberEats mobile app to distribute food products. This may help to augment the retail sale, the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The tenure of this contract will be for five years, it further said.

The stock has fallen over 13 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has increased by 3 percent. At 10:00 hrs Coffee Day Enterprises was quoting at Rs 269.05, up Rs 5.00, or 1.89 percent, on the BSE.