Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadilla Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval for tablets to treat high levels of iron in body

The tablets will be manufactured at the exisitng facility in SEZ, Ahemdabad.

Shares of Cadilla Healthcare gained 2% on receipt of USFDA approval for Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension in the strengths of 125 mg, 250 mg and 500 mg.

The tablets will be used to treat ongoing high levels of iron in the body caused by multiple blood transfusions.

It is also used to treat high levels of iron in people with a certain blood disorder who do not require blood transfusions.

The tablets will be manufactured at the exisitng facility in SEZ, Ahemdabad.

With this approval, the company now has 202 approvals from the FDA.

At 09:50 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 387.00, up Rs 5.35, or 1.40 percent on the NSE.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 389.55 and an intraday low of Rs 384.50

Currently, it is trading 31.2 percent below its 52-week high and 12.92 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 09:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

