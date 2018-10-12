App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare up 1% on tentative USFDA nod for blood sugar control drug

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Cadila Healthcare gained 1.7 percent intraday Friday after it received tentative approval from the USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to market Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets (US RLD-Jentadueto@Tablets), 2.5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/850 mg and 2.5 mg/ 1,000 mg.

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. It is used along with diet and exercise to improve control of blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, company said in press release.

The group now has 221 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 12:04 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 378, up Rs 2.55, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 515 and 52-week low Rs 332.85 on 02 November, 2017 and 16 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.6 percent below its 52-week high and 13.56 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.