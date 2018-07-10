App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare stock erases opening gains, Zydus gets USFDA nod for oral iron chelator

Zydus has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Deferasirox.

Cadila Healthcare share price erased opening gains after rising more than a percent due to tentative approval from the US health regulator for the oral iron chelator.

The company in its filing said its group company Zydus has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Deferasirox.

Deferasirox is an oral iron chelator. Its main use is to reduce chronic iron overload in patients who are receiving long-term blood transfusions for conditions such as beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias, according to Wikipedia.

At 10:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 386.10, down Rs 1.75, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:20 am

