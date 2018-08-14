Cadila Healthcare slips 4% despite strong Q1 nos; brokerages cut target price

Shares of Cadila Healthcare plunged 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday despite company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 232 percent at Rs 460.5 crore against Rs 138.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue was up 32.4 percent at Rs 2,893.7 crore versus Rs 2,185.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at up Rs 645 crore, while margin was at 22.3 percent.

The company announced that it will be acquiring 51 percent stake in Dehradun—based Windlas Healthcare (WHPL).

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 370

Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on Cadila Healthcare and cut price target to Rs 370 from Rs 400 per share.

EBITDA missed estimates as decline in the US was led by Tamiflu.

Foreign research house cut EPS for the current and the next financial year by 6 percent and 7 percent respectively to factor weak June quarter results.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 440

CLSA has maintained buy rating on Cadila Healthcare, while cut price target to Rs 440 from Rs 460 per share.

According to broking house, sales and operating income came inline, while net profit beat driven by other income.

It believes that, US expected to pick-up from the second half of the current financial year and India to remain stable.

Strong US along with improving India outlook are key potential earnings drivers, it added.

At 11:04 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 340, down Rs 14.55, or 4.10 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil