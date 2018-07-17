Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 3% on USFDA approval for anti-bacterial drug

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday as company received final approval from USFDA for anti-bacterial drug.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Clindamycin Phosphate Topical Solution USP (Cleocin T), 1%.

Clindamycin is an antibiotic which works by stopping the growth of bacteria. It is used to treat acne and helps to decrease the number of acnelesions.

It will be manufactured at group's topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

In line with this, the group now has 204 approvals and has so far filed over 330 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 11:47 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 359.50, up Rs 9.45, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil